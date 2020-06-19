Cherry French Toast Breakfast Bake

This tastes like French toast with cherries and cream. Leftovers can be refrigerated and reheated in the microwave or toaster oven. I created this to clean out my fridge and cupboards, but it can be made ahead to bake the next day!

By Jillaku

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x9-inch breakfast bake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x9-inch baking dish.

  • Whisk eggs in a bowl until smooth.

  • Line the bottom of the prepared dish with half of the bread. Bread can be sliced or torn to cover the bottom of the dish flat. Pour half of the eggs over and spread to the edges to saturate bread. Spread half of the pie filling over.

  • Line the dish with remaining bread and pour remaining eggs over to saturate; some may leak through below and that is okay. Cover with yogurt and spread evenly to seal the top. Pour remaining pie filling over and spread evenly.

  • Place butter, sugar, flour, almonds, and cinnamon into a bowl. Work the dry ingredients into the butter with a fork to create crumbs, adding more flour and sugar if needed to get the right consistency. Sprinkle crumb over the top of the cherry filling. Place the baking dish on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the center topping is bubbling, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before cutting with a spatula to serve.

Cook's Note:

Any bread can be used - I use a 12-grain from the local grocer's bakery. Different fruit/pie filling can be substituted as well as cream cheese can be swapped for the yogurt. Any nut can be used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 12g; cholesterol 156.6mg; sodium 234.8mg. Full Nutrition
