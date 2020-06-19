Cherry French Toast Breakfast Bake
This tastes like French toast with cherries and cream. Leftovers can be refrigerated and reheated in the microwave or toaster oven. I created this to clean out my fridge and cupboards, but it can be made ahead to bake the next day!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Any bread can be used - I use a 12-grain from the local grocer's bakery. Different fruit/pie filling can be substituted as well as cream cheese can be swapped for the yogurt. Any nut can be used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 12g; cholesterol 156.6mg; sodium 234.8mg. Full Nutrition