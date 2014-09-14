Best Lemon Zucchini Bread

This lemon zucchini bread has wowed every person my Mom made it for, and she has now passed this tried-and-true recipe to me, with the same results. If you are tempted to skip the nutmeg, don't! It's the secret ingredient that makes this bread pop. This loaf won't last a day in your house, so it's best to double or triple the recipe to ensure everyone gets a slice! The loaf freezes well, just slice before freezing.

By Littldot

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a loaf pan.

  • Mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and nutmeg together in a bowl.

  • Beat egg with sugar, milk, oil, and lemon juice in another bowl. Pour into the dry ingredients and add lemon zest and zucchini. Stir with a fork until moist, but very thick. Pour into the prepared pan and smooth the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 60 to 70 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can grate your zucchini in the fall and freeze in 1 cup bags. Just thaw it out and make sure to squeeze out the excess juice. If you have picky eaters, peel the zucchini skin off so they can't see it in the bread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 10g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 242.3mg. Full Nutrition
