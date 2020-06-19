"Nutcracker" Mixed-Nut Brittle in the Microwave

What are the holidays without "The Nutcracker"? Inspired by all the mixed nuts that make their way into the house at this time of year, and by the many versions of "The Nutcracker" on TV and in live productions everywhere, enjoy this quick mixed nut brittle-type candy made in your microwave in minutes! Measure out all ingredients beforehand, because this recipe comes together very quickly.

By Bibi

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Butter a 10x15-inch baking sheet or line with parchment paper.

  • Spray a heatproof spoon with cooking spray. Stir sugar and corn syrup together in a 2-quart microwave-safe bowl using the greased spoon. Microwave on high until very bubbly, 2 1/2 to 4 minutes.

  • Quickly stir in nuts and butter. Continue microwaving until bubbles begin to take on a light caramel color, another 2 1/2 to 4 minutes. Watch carefully to make sure the nuts don't burn. Add vanilla extract and baking soda, stirring quickly until bubbly and combined.

  • Immediately pour mixture onto the prepared sheet pan in a thin layer. Sprinkle with sea salt. Allow to cool and set before breaking into pieces, 30 to 40 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

This recipe was developed for a 1250-W microwave. For lower wattage microwaves, use the longer end of recommended cooking times.

The candy left in the bowl and on utensils will be very hard, but it will easily clean up with a water soak of several minutes.

Serving size is approximate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 2.5mg; sodium 188.9mg. Full Nutrition
