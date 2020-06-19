Banana Muffins with Chocolate Chips

This muffin is very moist and fluffy with a good banana flavor.

By kerrydawn

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl.

  • Beat the eggs with an electric mixer until foamy. Add sugar; beat until fluffy. Continue beating while adding mashed bananas, oil, and vanilla extract. Add flour mixture in 2 batches, alternating with yogurt, beating batter briefly after each addition, and until creamy following last flour addition. Stir in chocolate chips. Fill the prepared muffin cups to the top with batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, 22 to 25 minutes. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 44.6g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 27.9mg; sodium 261.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

