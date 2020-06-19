Charlie's Chocolate Syrup

Was there ever a child any more disappointed than when Charlie (in "The Santa Clause" movie) was informed the restaurant was out of chocolate milk? With this chocolate syrup, you can easily whip up a batch of chocolate milk for the children in your life! Just stir 2 tablespoons of syrup into an 8-ounce glass of milk.

By thedailygourmet

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Combine water and sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer and cook until sugar is dissolved, about 3 minutes. Stir in both cocoa powders and vanilla bean paste until combined.

  • Remove saucepan from the heat and allow to cool. Transfer syrup to a lidded jar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
26 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 0.6g; sodium 1.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

