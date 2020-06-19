Banana-Walnut Muffins
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 304
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.5g 11 %
carbohydrates: 37.2g 12 %
dietary fiber: 2.2g 9 %
sugars: 16.6g
fat: 15.7g 24 %
saturated fat: 5.7g 28 %
cholesterol: 44.4mg 15 %
vitamin a iu: 288.1IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 2.6mg 20 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 12 %
vitamin c: 2.8mg 5 %
folate: 60.2mcg 15 %
calcium: 26.5mg 3 %
iron: 1.5mg 9 %
magnesium: 33.8mg 12 %
potassium: 200.6mg 6 %
sodium: 189.4mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 23 %
calories from fat: 141.2
