Banana-Walnut Muffins

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Moist, not overly sweet. Nutty, soft, and not overly dense. A great breakfast on a lazy Sunday.

By SuperSaph

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 12-cup muffin tin.

    Advertisement

  • Spread walnuts onto a baking sheet. Toast in the preheated oven until nuts start to turn golden brown and become fragrant, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and chop finely when cool enough to handle. Leave oven on.

  • Whisk flour, sugar, chopped walnuts, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl.

  • Combine bananas, eggs, melted butter, sour cream, and vanilla extract in a separate bowl. Fold banana mixture into flour mixture until just combined. Scoop batter evenly into the prepared muffin tin.

  • Bake until muffins are golden brown on top and tops spring back when lightly pressed, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 44.4mg; sodium 189.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Yoly
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2020
I felt that the muffins needed a bit more sugar and I really did not taste a difference by toasting the nuts. They were easy and quick to make. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Yoly
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2020
I felt that the muffins needed a bit more sugar and I really did not taste a difference by toasting the nuts. They were easy and quick to make. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Luzia Galosi
Rating: 4 stars
04/28/2021
They looks terrific and smell wonderfully delicious! Easy to pull together. I added Streusel topping. Have not tried one yet. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022