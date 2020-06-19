Lemon Layer Cake with Lemon Curd

This cake was delicious! So moist and everyone enjoyed it. The only problems I had were 1) the layers didn't hold very well, making it very difficult to cut and 2) the frosting curdled a bit from the lemon and didn't make for a smooth finish for the cake... but still SO good!
This cake was delicious! So moist and everyone enjoyed it. The only problems I had were 1) the layers didn't hold very well, making it very difficult to cut and 2) the frosting curdled a bit from the lemon and didn't make for a smooth finish for the cake... but still SO good!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.