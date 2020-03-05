Easy Sweet Potato Wedges

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

After reading how good sweet potatoes are for us, I set out to find a fast, easy recipe that was also delicious. My sister and I developed this tasty side dish. The cayenne pepper can be increased to taste. I have found these wedges are even better reheated the next day, so make a bunch!

By NANCYGENE

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Place potatoes into a bowl and drizzle with oil.

  • Mix brown sugar, cumin, and cayenne pepper together in a small bowl with a fork. Sprinkle mixture over potatoes to coat. Lay out wedges on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and turn the potatoes. Increase the heat to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Continue to cook until fork-tender, about 20 minutes. Serve.

Cook's Note:

You can use vegetable oil instead of olive oil, if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 4.7g; sodium 107.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
France C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/19/2020
Very good flavor, however they definitely need some salt so sprinkle some on at the end, to taste. They also don't need 30 minutes in the oven, especially at 400F. I cooked mine for 10 at 350F, then another 10 at 400F and they were already getting overdone for my tastes. Also at such a high heat, the sugars will burn, so keep a close eye on them. Next time I would probably cook them 16-17 minutes total. Thankfully I used parchment paper to prevent them from sticking. Read More
