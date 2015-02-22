Egg White Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4 stars

Great recipe! We really enjoyed this! It was easy to make, and tasted great! I halved the recipe (used about 10 egg whites), and baked it in an 8x8" pan. It did need to bake longer than the listed time, but that could have been due to the smaller pan making the egg layer thicker than intended. I did find it to be just a bit too salty, so I would not use the added salt in the eggs next time. I used 2 sliced Roma tomatoes for the top, and that worked great. I think adding in some diced bell pepper would be a nice addition to this as well. I served it with a spinach salad and some sourdough toast for a quick and easy dinner. Thank you so much for the recipe!