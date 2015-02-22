Egg White Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Great egg white casserole to make at the beginning of the week for a quick breakfast each morning.

By Stephanie Patterson

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9X13-inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.

  • Whisk egg whites, yogurt, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Pour into the prepared dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until starting to set, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, saute mushrooms and onion in a pan until softened, 5 to 10 minutes. Spread mushroom mixture, sausage crumbles, and tomato over the parbaked egg layer. Cover with Cheddar cheese.

  • Continue baking until eggs are set and cheese is melted, 10 to 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Use any breakfast meat or switch up the type of cheese for a change from week to week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 22.5g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 33.7mg; sodium 558.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Kim
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2020
Great recipe! We really enjoyed this! It was easy to make, and tasted great! I halved the recipe (used about 10 egg whites), and baked it in an 8x8" pan. It did need to bake longer than the listed time, but that could have been due to the smaller pan making the egg layer thicker than intended. I did find it to be just a bit too salty, so I would not use the added salt in the eggs next time. I used 2 sliced Roma tomatoes for the top, and that worked great. I think adding in some diced bell pepper would be a nice addition to this as well. I served it with a spinach salad and some sourdough toast for a quick and easy dinner. Thank you so much for the recipe! Read More
