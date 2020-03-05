Cheeseburger Sliders
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 453.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 25.1g 50 %
carbohydrates: 44.9g 15 %
dietary fiber: 2.1g 8 %
sugars: 2.1g
fat: 14.1g 22 %
saturated fat: 11.8g 59 %
cholesterol: 90.4mg 30 %
vitamin a iu: 286.3IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 3.7mg 29 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 0.9mg 2 %
folate: 7.1mcg 2 %
calcium: 147.3mg 15 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 11.6mg 4 %
potassium: 123.2mg 4 %
sodium: 446.5mg 18 %
calories from fat: 126.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved