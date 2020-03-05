Cheeseburger Sliders

Rating: 4.45 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Oven-baked cheeseburger sliders.

By Ashley DeStefano

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 sliders
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease an 11x7-inch baking dish.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef and onion in the hot skillet until meat is browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease. Stir in ketchup, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 2 teaspoons Worcestershire, and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Cut rolls in half horizontally without separating each roll from one another. Place bottom halves in the prepared baking dish. Spread meat mixture on rolls, top with Monterey Jack cheese, and cover with roll tops.

  • Combine butter, brown sugar, remaining Dijon mustard, and remaining Worcestershire in a microwaveable bowl; cover loosely and microwave until butter is melted, about 1 minute. Mix and pour mixture over the top of the rolls.

  • Bake, covered, in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Uncover and bake until cheese is melted and rolls are golden brown, about 10 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
453 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 90.4mg; sodium 446.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

Bev
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2020
Made it just as written.......delicious. Read More

Most helpful critical review

BOOKMARKER
Rating: 3 stars
05/16/2020
5.14.20 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/277748/cheeseburger-sliders/ ... 'Decreased butter to 2T. It was enough. 'Liked; didn't wow anyone. Read More
Reviews:
Missy H
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2020
Very tasty! My family and Superbowl guest loved these! Quick receipe and perfect hand food for parties. I will definitely be making these again. Read More
Lisa Altmiller
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/26/2020
Very yummy and enjoyed by the family. My daughter said she didn’t like the mustard taste and preferred my regular slider recipe to these, but still ate them. Easy and quick. Read More
BOOKMARKER
Rating: 3 stars
05/16/2020
5.14.20 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/277748/cheeseburger-sliders/ ... 'Decreased butter to 2T. It was enough. 'Liked; didn't wow anyone. Read More
Atiat Lamptey
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2020
My family absolutely LOVED these sliders I will have to triple the recipe next time!!! Read More
SunnyDaysNora
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2021
Both of my kids absolutely loved these! The only change I made was to use slices of American cheese instead of the shredded cheese. My husband wasn’t a fan of the sweet butter on top, but my kids were more than happy to eat his portion :-) Read More
Bev
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2020
Made it just as written.......delicious. Read More
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2020
Yes all the way to these!!!!!! I did add sliced pickles but that was my only change. Super yummy and the fam LOVED them! Thanks for sharing Read More
Paula Baker
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2020
Did the recipe as stated, loved it. Perfect size for little hands. Read More
mamadee
Rating: 3 stars
10/26/2021
Great base recipe, but I honestly found them bland. I did not make any changes and made them exactly as directed. I will definitely make these again with some changes. If you like a plain cheeseburger then this recipe is fine as written. For our family, I think I will add more seasoning to the beef and top with some chopped onions and bacon and possibly either add mustard on top or add some to the beef mixture. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022