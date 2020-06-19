Moist Vanilla Cupcakes

These moist, tasty vanilla cupcakes are amazing! The vanilla flavor isn't too strong and the cupcakes aren't too sweet. They can be made really quickly, too, and in just one bowl.

By Cupcake lover

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cupcakes
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a cupcake pan with 12 paper liners.

  • Beat sugar and butter together in a bowl using an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla extract. Mix in baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Alternate adding flour and milk, stirring until just combined. Fill prepared pan with batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned on top, about 18 minutes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then remove to wire racks to cool completely.

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 36.6mg; sodium 152.8mg. Full Nutrition
Alexa Nye
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2021
these are wonderful mild cupcakes that hit the spot. not too sweet, just sweet enough! Read More
meymotley
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2021
Yummy Read More
MommyOf3
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2020
I tasted one that looked totally done after 18 minutes, and it was delicious! The top centers of a few looked gooey as if they maybe weren’t done, so I put them in the oven for 7 more minutes. Some still looked a little gooey on top... but still tasted great! Maybe that’s how they’re supposed to be? Either way they tasted awesome and some icing on top can fix things appearance-wise. Read More
MAP456
Rating: 4 stars
04/02/2020
These cupcakes tasted great- my family loved them! They were fluffy and sweet. My only complaint is that the recipe definitely didn’t yield a full dozen as promised. I separated it equally into a dozen small cupcake tins...and they all came out looking about half of the height I would have expected, like an inch tall. Either there is not enough batter or maybe the batter just didn’t rise? I’m not a cupcake expert lol. Maybe just double the recipe :) Read More
RogueCupcake
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2020
These fluffy cupcakes are amazing! I would recommend making sure they are mixed well. Read More
Barb EG
Rating: 1 stars
06/30/2020
I followed the recipe exactly as shown. They looked great until I removed them from the oven to cool, then they sunk in. Read More
Megan Bennett
Rating: 1 stars
01/04/2021
Wish I’d read the other reviews first. Recipe barely made 12 cupcakes (they were 1” high) , and they were very greasy looking/ liquidy in the centers even after additional baking time. The cooked edges were delicious, but that's it. Read More
mallory jacob
Rating: 3 stars
04/21/2020
My cupcakes flavor was awesome,but the looks was bad.I oiled the cupcake pans,and most of them were hard to take out when the cupcakes were ready.I double checked all the ingredients and measurements when I did the cupcakes.I don't know what went wrong.All I know is that I did it correctly.Also the cupcakes are sticky,sweet,tastes like a cookie,and looks like a cookie(on top of the whole cupcake). Read More
