Moist Vanilla Cupcakes

these are wonderful mild cupcakes that hit the spot. not too sweet, just sweet enough!
I tasted one that looked totally done after 18 minutes, and it was delicious! The top centers of a few looked gooey as if they maybe weren’t done, so I put them in the oven for 7 more minutes. Some still looked a little gooey on top... but still tasted great! Maybe that’s how they’re supposed to be? Either way they tasted awesome and some icing on top can fix things appearance-wise.
These cupcakes tasted great- my family loved them! They were fluffy and sweet. My only complaint is that the recipe definitely didn’t yield a full dozen as promised. I separated it equally into a dozen small cupcake tins...and they all came out looking about half of the height I would have expected, like an inch tall. Either there is not enough batter or maybe the batter just didn’t rise? I’m not a cupcake expert lol. Maybe just double the recipe :)
These fluffy cupcakes are amazing! I would recommend making sure they are mixed well.
I followed the recipe exactly as shown. They looked great until I removed them from the oven to cool, then they sunk in.
Wish I’d read the other reviews first. Recipe barely made 12 cupcakes (they were 1” high) , and they were very greasy looking/ liquidy in the centers even after additional baking time. The cooked edges were delicious, but that's it.
My cupcakes flavor was awesome,but the looks was bad.I oiled the cupcake pans,and most of them were hard to take out when the cupcakes were ready.I double checked all the ingredients and measurements when I did the cupcakes.I don't know what went wrong.All I know is that I did it correctly.Also the cupcakes are sticky,sweet,tastes like a cookie,and looks like a cookie(on top of the whole cupcake).