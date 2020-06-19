Sensationally Smooth and Simple Vanilla Custard Pie
At first glance it may seem as if there are a lot of steps for this vanilla custard pie but really it is very simple with "staple" ingredients. The steps are for clarification. Basically it's just heating milk and whisking it into egg mixture very slowly, then bake for about an hour… It is my most requested pie. Serve with a dollop of fresh whipped cream or some rhubarb syrup (yum!).
You can use 1 cup cream with 1 1/4 cups milk instead of all milk, if you like. Substitute 1 drop of edible lemon essential oil for the lemon zest if you want.
The egg wash apparently keeps the crust from getting soggy. May also do egg wash and pre-bake for 7 to 9 minutes for extra flaky crust.
Transfer the pie very carefully to the preheated oven. Any spill over will be messy and burn. Trust me here, be slow and careful. I cover the edges with a crust shield to help prevent it from getting too brown.
It is really rather forgiving and can be tweaked to your tastes, preferences, and flavors. Try adding a bit of coconut or making with canned coconut cream. Just don't overcook or cut before it's cooled, and keep the ratios of wet to egg about the same.