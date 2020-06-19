Easy Brioche Bread Pudding

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My mom always begs me to make her favorite dessert. This one I created was a winner. Moist and delicious, the addition of nuts and fruit make it extra special!

By Lisa Boutin

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 8-inch pudding
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Tear bread into 1-inch pieces and place in an 8-inch square baking dish. Drizzle with melted butter and sprinkle with pecans and raisins.

  • Whisk milk, sugar, eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla extract together in a medium bowl until combined and pour over bread mixture in the baking dish. Press gently on the bread until saturated. Let sit for a few minutes.

  • Bake, uncovered, in the preheated oven until top is puffed but set, about 40 minutes. Pudding will settle back down as it cools.

Cook's Notes:

Any nuts and dried fruit can be used in place of pecans and walnuts.

It will rise like a souffle during baking, then settle back down as it cools.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 108.8mg; sodium 272.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Pegasus
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2020
Used dried cranberries and macadamia nuts both left over from Christmas. OMG YUMMY! Thank you! I m sure there s more calories though I added twice the amount of both and a little more brioche using a whole bag of brioche hot dog buns but it was worthit! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Angie King
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2020
Had to substitute walnuts for the pecans but it was still delicious and so easy to make. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Allyson
Rating: 3 stars
05/27/2021
Decent recipe overall, however, the cinnamon was a bit overpowering at times and the nuts and raisins weren't as prominent as I would have liked. If I try this recipe again I would add more nuts and fruit, cut the cinnamon in half, and add some brown sugar for additional depth of flavor. Read More
Cindy
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2020
This sounds pretty easy and really good. I might try it with Hawaiian Rolls! Read More
