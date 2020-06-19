Chocolate-Cinnamon Swirl Cake

Recipe passed to me a few months ago by an aunt. Make sure to use high quality cocoa for a richer flavor. This will keep well in a fridge and can be reheated in the microwave (covered loosely with a paper towel or napkin).

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x12-inch cake
Ingredients

Cinnamon Topping:
Cake:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 9x12-inch glass baking dish.

  • Mix together sugar, cocoa powder, and cinnamon in a small bowl; set topping aside.

  • Combine butter and cream cheese in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add sugar and mix until well blended. Mix in vanilla extract. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Sift in flour and baking powder and blend until thoroughly combined. Fold in chocolate chips.

  • Pour 1/2 of the batter into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle with 1/2 of the cinnamon topping. Spread remaining batter on top and sprinkle with remaining topping.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 45 to 60 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
493 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 60.1g; fat 26.8g; cholesterol 115.8mg; sodium 247.7mg. Full Nutrition
