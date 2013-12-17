Chocolate Cinnamon Rolls

These chocolate cinnamon rolls are more complicated than most, but they're fantastic and worth the effort.

By CBerrier86

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
2 1/2 dozen rolls
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Icing:

Directions

  • Dissolve yeast in warm water in a mixing bowl. Stir in 2 1/2 cups flour, cocoa, shortening, milk, 1/2 cup sugar, eggs, 1 tablespoon cinnamon, and salt. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Mix in enough remaining flour to make dough easy to handle.

  • Turn dough onto a lightly floured board; knead until smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turn greased side-up, and cover. Let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 1/2 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease two 9x13-inch baking pans.

  • Punch down dough and divide in half. Roll each half into a 15x9-inch rectangle. Spread each rectangle with 2 tablespoons butter. Mix remaining 1/2 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon cinnamon together in a bowl. Sprinkle half of the mix over each rectangle. Roll up, beginning at the wide side; pinch edges of dough into the roll to seal well. Stretch the roll to make even.

  • Cut each roll into 15 slices. Place slightly apart in the prepared pans. Let rise until doubled in size, about 30 minutes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • While rolls bake, mix confectioners' sugar, milk, and vanilla extract in a bowl until smooth. Frost rolls while still warm.

Cook's Notes:

You can substitute softened butter or margarine for 1/2 cup shortening, and margarine for 4 tablespoons butter, if preferred.

If using self-rising flour instead of all-purpose flour, omit the salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 16.8mg; sodium 95.8mg. Full Nutrition
