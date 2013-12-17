Chocolate Cinnamon Rolls

These rolls were an interesting experiment to try. With that said, I found them to be a bit dry, almost too chocolatey with not enough cinnamon flavor, and not the soft texture I was hoping for---they had more of a texture like that of Biquik cinnamon rolls, with a hard crust on the outside, and not much rise. I made them twice, just to be sure there wasn't an issue with the yeast I was using (I proved it, and it was fine), and had the same issues both times. The dough just doesn't rise much at all, which makes them kind of dense and tough. The first time I made them like the recipe stated, but found that dividing the dough into 30 rolls made really really small rolls that were even more dense. The second time, I did not divide the dough in half, added more filling (used 1 cup brown sugar, 2 tbsps cinnamon), and cut the dough into 15 larger rolls. This yielded a slightly taller, fluffier rolls--but not by much. I was also surprised at how little you taste the cinnamon in this. With that said, they are quite chocolatey, so if that's what you're looking for, you've come to the right recipe. I will keep tinkering with this, as I really like the idea of a chocolate cinnamon roll. But as-is, it just didn't come out like I hoped it would. Thank you for the recipe!

