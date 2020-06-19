Cranberry-Orange Curd

4
1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This cranberry-orange curd is not only easy to make, it makes the perfect accompaniment to baked goods and pastries over the holidays. If your prefer a smoother texture, press the cranberry mixture through a fine mesh sieve after blending in the food processor. This makes enough to fill a pint jar.

Recipe by France C

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour orange juice into a measuring cup and add enough water to make 3/4 cup liquid. Pour into a medium saucepan.

    Advertisement

  • Add orange zest, cranberries, and sugar and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until cranberries have burst, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Pour cranberry mixture into a food processor or blender; blend until smooth, 10 to 20 seconds. Reserve 1/3 cup and return remaining cranberry mixture to saucepan over low heat.

  • Whisk egg yolks together in a small bowl. Slowly add reserved cranberry mixture, whisking constantly. Slowly whisk egg-cranberry mixture back into the saucepan and continue whisking for 5 minutes, or until mixture is thickened and the curd coats the back of a metal spoon. Add butter and whisk until melted and fully incorporated.

  • Pour into a sterile jar and allow to cool. Curd keeps in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 2.3g; cholesterol 42.2mg; sodium 12.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/08/2022