This cranberry-orange curd is not only easy to make, it makes the perfect accompaniment to baked goods and pastries over the holidays. If your prefer a smoother texture, press the cranberry mixture through a fine mesh sieve after blending in the food processor. This makes enough to fill a pint jar.
Quite easy to make and I got a very creamy texture with just the blender. I did not have oranges, I had some very ,very small mandarins and used four. I believe i would cut back on the zest next time, or even cut it out altogether. It's a sharp flavor that not all like and you get plenty of the orange tang without it. Or, at least I did as these mandarine were almost tangerine tart. I'll make again. I love it! Didn't take a pic. Sorry!
Quite easy to make and I got a very creamy texture with just the blender. I did not have oranges, I had some very ,very small mandarins and used four. I believe i would cut back on the zest next time, or even cut it out altogether. It's a sharp flavor that not all like and you get plenty of the orange tang without it. Or, at least I did as these mandarine were almost tangerine tart. I'll make again. I love it! Didn't take a pic. Sorry!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.