Peanut Butter Nut Brownies
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 317
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.5g 11 %
carbohydrates: 34.1g 11 %
dietary fiber: 1.8g 7 %
sugars: 25.5g
fat: 19.4g 30 %
saturated fat: 5g 25 %
cholesterol: 30.7mg 10 %
vitamin a iu: 41.7IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 2.7mg 21 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 32.9mcg 8 %
calcium: 28.4mg 3 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 39.1mg 14 %
potassium: 144mg 4 %
sodium: 138mg 6 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 174.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved