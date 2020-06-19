Peanut Butter Nut Brownies

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Peanut butter brownies from my mom's recipes.

By Krista Garnes

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
16 servings

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Mix flour, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Combine sugar, peanut butter, shortening, and vanilla extract in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating briefly after each addition. Gradually add flour mixture, mixing until combined. Fold in nuts and chocolate chips. Transfer batter to the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is dry and edges have started to pull away from the sides of the pan, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool completely before slicing.

Cook's Note:

You can use any type of chopped nuts you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 30.7mg; sodium 138mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Yoly
Rating: 3 stars
10/06/2020
I followed the recipe except for just making half of it. Boy, am I glad I didn't make the whole reipe. The batter was very thick almost like a pie dough. It did not rise very much producing a very thin cookie bar-like, crumbly and dense 'brownie. The flavor was just ok. Not a recipe I would make again. Read More
