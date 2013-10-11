Broccoli and Cauliflower Bake
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 459.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 10.4g 21 %
carbohydrates: 33g 11 %
dietary fiber: 3.3g 13 %
sugars: 3.8g
fat: 32.4g 50 %
saturated fat: 12.5g 63 %
cholesterol: 80.6mg 27 %
vitamin a iu: 616.2IU 12 %
niacin equivalents: 4.5mg 34 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 13 %
vitamin c: 26.5mg 44 %
folate: 78mcg 20 %
calcium: 150.4mg 15 %
iron: 2.1mg 12 %
magnesium: 31.8mg 11 %
potassium: 259.3mg 7 %
sodium: 948.7mg 38 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 26 %
calories from fat: 291.3
