Broccoli and Cauliflower Bake

This broccoli and cauliflower bake is a favorite side for a turkey dinner that can be easily prepared the day before.

By Karen Moorse

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a casserole dish.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add broccoli and cauliflower. Cook, uncovered, until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain in a colander and rinse under cold running water. Transfer to the prepared casserole dish, making sure vegetables are evenly distributed.

  • Beat eggs in a bowl. Mix in cream of mushroom soup, 1/2 cup of Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, and onion. Pour evenly over vegetables in the casserole dish. Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup of Cheddar cheese over the top and level with a spoon. Pour melted butter over the entire casserole. Sprinkle with crushed croutons.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until casserole is hot and bubbling, about 40 minutes.

Cook's Note:

This dish can easily be prepared in advance. Follow the steps until the casserole is sprinkled with cheese. Cover and refrigerate. Before baking, finish the casserole with melted butter and croutons.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 10.4g; carbohydrates 33g; fat 32.4g; cholesterol 80.6mg; sodium 948.7mg. Full Nutrition
