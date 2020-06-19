Creamy Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with Blue Cheese

Ratings
This dish was so delicious my family asked me to write down the recipe. The blue cheese crumbles add a delicious touch to the dish. The soup can be served hot or cold, but tastes best at room temperature.

By HealthyCooking

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Toss butternut squash, garlic cloves, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Combine 4 tablespoons oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a saucepan over medium heat; cook until butter melts. Pour over butternut squash-garlic mixture and stir until squash is evenly coated. Spread squash out on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until squash is soft and lightly browned, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat remaining 1 tablespoon avocado oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add roasted butternut squash and 1/2 cup chicken broth. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove and let soup cool slightly until warm, but no longer steaming hot. Stir in 1 cup milk, 1/2 cup half-and-half, and pepper.

  • Puree soup with an immersion blender until smooth. Add more broth, milk, or half-and-half if soup is too thick.

  • Ladle soup into bowls and sprinkle with crumbled Gorgonzola. The soup tastes best at room temperature.

Cook's Notes:

Olive oil can be used in place of avocado oil, and white cooking wine can be used instead of chicken broth.

Use 1 teaspoon sea salt instead of 1/2 teaspoon salt, if you like. Other blue cheese or feta cheese can be used in place of Gorgonzola.

On a hot summer day keep your home cool by grilling the squash outside on a gas grill. Use the foil only on the grill and close the lid. The exact temperature is not important. Cook until the cubes are soft and slightly brown. Make sure you don't burn the onion or squash as the charred flavor will take over the taste of the soup. Discard any burned pieces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 24.3g; cholesterol 41.4mg; sodium 539.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
