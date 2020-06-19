Creamy Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with Blue Cheese
This dish was so delicious my family asked me to write down the recipe. The blue cheese crumbles add a delicious touch to the dish. The soup can be served hot or cold, but tastes best at room temperature.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Olive oil can be used in place of avocado oil, and white cooking wine can be used instead of chicken broth.
Use 1 teaspoon sea salt instead of 1/2 teaspoon salt, if you like. Other blue cheese or feta cheese can be used in place of Gorgonzola.
On a hot summer day keep your home cool by grilling the squash outside on a gas grill. Use the foil only on the grill and close the lid. The exact temperature is not important. Cook until the cubes are soft and slightly brown. Make sure you don't burn the onion or squash as the charred flavor will take over the taste of the soup. Discard any burned pieces.