Spicy Cranberry Sauce

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A spicy cranberry sauce that's good with turkey or spread over cream cheese for an appetizer.

By Adele

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine pineapple tidbits, cranberry sauce, brown sugar, ginger, and salt in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring often, until berries pop, about 5 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and mix in green onions and jalapeno peppers. Garnish with rosemary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 58.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2020
4 stars This is quite delicious and unique. I used fresh cranberries that I cooked in equal parts of sugar and mandarin orange juice. This was a welcome dish on our holiday table. Read More
