Pumpkin Spice Scones

Delicious pumpkin spice scones with yummy frosting.

By Mmmmmfood

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 scones
Ingredients

For the Spiced Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves, allspice, and ginger in a large bowl. Mix butter into the flour mixture with your hands until it resembles coarse bread crumbs.

  • Combine pumpkin, brown sugar, cream, and egg in a medium bowl with a whisk. Fold into flour mixture with a large spoon until the dry bits at the bottom of the bowl have been incorporated.

  • Pat the mixture into a ball with your hands and turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Continue to shape into a ball; gently press down and out, forming the dough into a flattened circle, about 1 to 1 1/2 inches thick. If the edges start to crack, just place the palm of your hand against the edge and gently press the dough back in.

  • Dust a large, sharp knife with flour and cut the dough into 6 triangles. Slide the knife under each to help you lift and transfer them to the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until scones begin to turn light brown in color, 12 to 16 minutes. Place on a wire rack to cool.

  • While scones are cooling, mix confectioners' sugar, milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and cloves for glaze together in a small bowl. Drizzle over scones while they are still warm.

Cook's Notes:

You can also use a pastry attachment to combine the butter and flour mixture, but that's not as much fun.

If you want smaller scones, make 2 smaller dough circles. Adjust baking time accordingly.

I glazed the scones twice. I used half during my first pass, then let the glaze set on the scones for a few minutes before finishing them off with the rest of the glaze.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 71.8g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 72.1mg; sodium 616.4mg. Full Nutrition
