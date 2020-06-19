Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These were my favorite peanut butter cookies over Christmas! I baked almost 300+ as gifts to my friends. They love them very much and asked for an encore! I made them in mini-size; everyone liked the cute look!

By Homemade Giant

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
70
Yield:
70 cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

70
Original recipe yields 70 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 3 to 4 baking sheets with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Cream butter, white sugar, and brown sugar together in a bowl using an electric mixer. Beat in peanut butter and egg. Stir in sour cream and vanilla extract.

  • Stir flour, baking powder, and baking soda together in a separate bowl. Add to the peanut butter mixture; stir to blend well.

  • Scoop a teaspoonful of dough and shape into mini balls. Place about 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Indent the center of each cookie using a chopstick.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Let cool completely, 20 to 30 minutes. Fill each with strawberry jam.

Cook's Note:

You can use apricot jam instead of strawberry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
48 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 6.2mg; sodium 19.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022