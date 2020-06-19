Steak Fried Rice

My family didn't like this recipe at all. Not sure what should be omitted or done differently, but it was a waste of good steak in my opinion.

Rating: 4 stars

Overall this is a good recipe but it was a little hard to follow. I recommend having all of your ingredients out and measured beforehand to help simplify. It needed more sesame oil flavor in my opinion so I would tweak that next time. I would also wait until the very end to put in the rice. I much preferred the look of it when it was first put in and barely tossed with some of it still being white. Overall a good recipe and one I would make again with a few minor tweaks.