Steak Fried Rice

Rating: 4 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This Asian-inspired steak fried rice meal with tender flank steak, green peas, and leftover white rice goes from wok to table in less than 1 hour.

By jacquelinefontillas@hotmail.co

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Pat flank steak dry with a paper towel. Cut into bite-sized pieces and transfer to a medium bowl. Season with 1 teaspoon sugar, salt, and pepper. Add cornstarch and toss until well coated.

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add eggs and scramble using a rubber spatula, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove eggs to a dish.

  • Add 1 teaspoon oil and 1/2 of the meat to the wok. Increase heat to high and cook until browned on all sides and cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove to a plate. Add 1 teaspoon oil and repeat with remaining meat.

  • Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the wok and reduce heat to medium-low. Add onion, garlic, and ginger; cook until onions begin to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Add peas and water; cook until peas are tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Add cooked rice, breaking it up with a spatula, and cook until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in soy sauce, remaining 4 teaspoons sugar, vinegar, and sesame oil. Add meat and scrambled eggs, toss together and cook until heated through, about 3 minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
510 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 52.7g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 128.6mg; sodium 892.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

pmerbs
Rating: 4 stars
01/02/2020
Delicious. Kids were very happy. Read More
Reviews:
joydee
Rating: 1 stars
03/12/2021
My family didn't like this recipe at all. Not sure what should be omitted or done differently, but it was a waste of good steak in my opinion. Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/12/2019
Overall this is a good recipe but it was a little hard to follow. I recommend having all of your ingredients out and measured beforehand to help simplify. It needed more sesame oil flavor in my opinion so I would tweak that next time. I would also wait until the very end to put in the rice. I much preferred the look of it when it was first put in and barely tossed with some of it still being white. Overall a good recipe and one I would make again with a few minor tweaks. Read More
