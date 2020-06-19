Cranberry Orange Cake

11.27.19 This baked up very high in the center, so I had to trim about 1-1/2” off the bottom of the cake. I used a Le Creuset® silicon bundt pan which is a little smaller than the listed 10” pan, so I’m sure that’s why this happened (not the recipe’s fault). We’re not into too much sweetness these days, so I just couldn’t see adding 2 cups of sugar. I reduced that amount (personal taste here) and sub'd Truvia® Baking Blend to cut back calories. Sweet enough for us, and you still get a nice kick of tartness from the cranberries. The cake baked up very moist, and the cranberries were evenly distributed throughout. I couldn’t taste any orange flavor at all, and that was a bit of a disappointment. In the future, I’ll add more orange zest, perhaps even a little orange extract because a cranberry-orange combo is divine. This was EXTREMELY easy to make, and that’s definitely a plus for this recipe. Thanks for sharing, we really enjoyed it.