Cranberry Orange Cake

This cranberry orange cake is yummy and bursting with fresh cranberries. It looks beautiful dusted with powdered sugar.

Recipe by Bringhomethebakin'

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 10-inch Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 10-inch Bundt pan with nonstick spray.

  • Combine flour, sugar, oil, eggs, orange juice, baking powder, vanilla extract, and salt in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until thoroughly incorporated.

  • Stir in cranberries and orange zest; pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Turn cake out onto a cooling rack; let cool for 1 hour.

Tips

If the cake resists coming out of the pan after baking, wait 15 minutes and try again.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
431 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 60.3g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 242.6mg. Full Nutrition
