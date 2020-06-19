Cranberry-Orange Cheesecake Bars

These cranberry-orange cheesecake bars are a favorite around the holidays or any time of the year!

By shauna

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 bars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine butter and brown sugar in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Stir in flour and walnuts until crumbly. Press mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch square baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Remove and allow to cool.

  • Meanwhile, combine cream cheese and white sugar in a large bowl; beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Add cranberries, orange juice, eggs, orange zest, and vanilla extract, mix until well combined. Spread cream cheese filling onto cooled crust.

  • Bake until surface of cheesecake is firm except for a small spot in the center that will jiggle when the pan is gently shaken, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack, and allow the cheesecake to cool at room temperature, about 1 hour. Refrigerate until completely chilled, 4 hours to overnight.

  • Cut into 12 bars and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 88.7mg; sodium 177.4mg. Full Nutrition
