Surprise Barbecue Hot Dogs

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A family favorite for years. My mother learned this baked hot dog recipe in the Girl Scouts in the 1950's.

By Shane Arthur Pyle

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 hot dogs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in onion and brown sugar and cook until onion is soft but not yet brown, about 5 minutes. Add ketchup, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce; bring to a simmer. Remove from heat.

  • Cut a slit through each hot dog and fill with cubes of cheese food. Place dogs in buns and cover meat with onion sauce, about 3 tablespoons each. Wrap in aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until piping hot throughout, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
514 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 28.4g; cholesterol 57.3mg; sodium 1668.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022