Cranberry Cobbler

This cranberry cobbler is perfectly delicious, especially when served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Try it with other fruit like blueberries, rhubarb, or cherries. You can't go wrong with this easy recipe.

Recipe by BOBBI SMITH

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8-inch cobbler
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Spray an 8-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Spread cranberries into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle with 1/4 cup sugar.

  • Stir together remaining 1 cup sugar, flour, and melted butter in a large bowl. Whisk eggs in a separate bowl, then stir into sugar-flour mixture until smooth. Pour over cranberries in the baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until berries are bubbling and topping is lightly browned, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 46.9g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 86.7mg; sodium 138.9mg. Full Nutrition
