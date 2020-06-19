Cranberry Cobbler
This cranberry cobbler is perfectly delicious, especially when served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Try it with other fruit like blueberries, rhubarb, or cherries. You can't go wrong with this easy recipe.
Super easy and very tasty. No changes made, other than needing to bake it a tad longer to be done and browned in the middle. We really enjoyed it as written, but I think this would also be awesome with the addition of some walnuts.Read More
Excellent cobbler. I am amazed at some of the reviews, saying 'I made the recipe as written, except I used strawberries.' They did not make this recipe for goodness sake.
I made this for dessert tonight. Since there's none in the house, I ran a search for cobbler recipes that didn't need milk. I chose this from that. I made many changes, starting with the fact that I was using strawberries and canned peaches. I'm also out of cinnamon, which isn't in this recipe anyway, so I added ground cloves, nutmeg, vanilla extract and brown sugar to the fruit mixture. So that the crust would have more flavor I added nutmeg, ground cloves and on a whim I added just a little ground ginger. GAME CHANGER! My family absolutely loved it and there's hardly any left. My only surprise was how thick the crust ended up in comparison to when I put it in the oven. Next time I'll definitely double the fruit to match the recipe but I was using what I had on hand
I used 1 bag of cranberries and about 1.5 c of blueberries. I also added the juice of half a lemon and zest of 1 lemon. I used half almond flour an half all purpose. It was delicious and my guests raved!
Delicious. Quick and easy and very tasty. I'm generally not a baker, but I think I actually followed the recipe.
I have made this 3-4 times and we love it. This last time I am using mostly blueberries with some strawberries as well. It is so easy .
