Easy Cranberry-Orange Muffins

Rating: 4.82 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe is so easy to make. My family just loves this recipe. Once I bake them they stay around for only a day! I have never found a good recipe for cranberries, but I absolutely love this one. I hope you will too!

By Kaley

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 large muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease 5 cups of a muffin tin or line with paper liners.

  • Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl until evenly blended. Pour vegetable oil in a 1-cup measuring cup. Add egg and enough milk to fill the cup; stir to combine. Pour oil mixture into flour mixture and mix to combine. Stir in orange juice and orange zest. Fold in cranberries until batter is just combined. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each about half way.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 65.8g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 38.5mg; sodium 449.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/19/2021
11.19.21 My muffins were not light and fluffy, although they certainly were tasty. Would suggest mixing just until everything’s combined because that may be part of why they’re not as tender as I hoped they’d be. Also, filling the muffin cups half full gave me small muffins, not much rise. If I make this recipe again, I’ll fill up at least 3/4 of the way. I’d rather have fewer full-size muffins rather than 12 small ones. Cranberry-orange always is a great flavor combo, and it really works in these muffins. Read More
Jenny Aleman de Bolaños
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2022
So delicious! I added a little bit more of milk which made them so moist. They were fluffy and delicious and very easy to make. 12 muffins came out of this recipe instead of 5. Read More
jill
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2021
Very good. I substituted buttermilk for the milk. Read More
Dogmom34432
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2021
I adjusted the recipe for 15 muffins but I got 46 full sized muffins so be prepared but they taste good Read More
Lela
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2021
An easy tasty muffin that baked in 15 minutes. I made regular size muffins. Be sure to fill the muffin tins 3/4 full. Read More
Chef Mo
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2021
The orange flavors pop in this recipe! Very fresh tasting. The recipe made 12 muffins in total. Read More
mamamia28
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2021
Made as written. Made 11 standard sized muffins. Used 2 large navel oranges to get 1/2 juice. Filled 3/4 full. So good. Read More
Rural Roots
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2021
Very refreshing citrus flavor. I added a orange zest & sugar topping. Loved how flavorful it was and easy to make. Read More
Nicole Besancon
Rating: 4 stars
11/10/2021
Good recipe, but the number of servings is way off. I doubled the recipe so I could make 10-12 muffins, and ended up with 36 standard sized muffins. A single batch would have been plenty. Read More
