Easy Cranberry-Orange Muffins

11.19.21 My muffins were not light and fluffy, although they certainly were tasty. Would suggest mixing just until everything’s combined because that may be part of why they’re not as tender as I hoped they’d be. Also, filling the muffin cups half full gave me small muffins, not much rise. If I make this recipe again, I’ll fill up at least 3/4 of the way. I’d rather have fewer full-size muffins rather than 12 small ones. Cranberry-orange always is a great flavor combo, and it really works in these muffins.
So delicious! I added a little bit more of milk which made them so moist. They were fluffy and delicious and very easy to make. 12 muffins came out of this recipe instead of 5.
Very good. I substituted buttermilk for the milk.
I adjusted the recipe for 15 muffins but I got 46 full sized muffins so be prepared but they taste good
An easy tasty muffin that baked in 15 minutes. I made regular size muffins. Be sure to fill the muffin tins 3/4 full.
The orange flavors pop in this recipe! Very fresh tasting. The recipe made 12 muffins in total.
Made as written. Made 11 standard sized muffins. Used 2 large navel oranges to get 1/2 juice. Filled 3/4 full. So good.
Very refreshing citrus flavor. I added a orange zest & sugar topping. Loved how flavorful it was and easy to make.
Good recipe, but the number of servings is way off. I doubled the recipe so I could make 10-12 muffins, and ended up with 36 standard sized muffins. A single batch would have been plenty.