Michael's Breakfast Sausage Seasoning Mix

Rating: 5 stars

This is not a spicy sausage recipe. Nor is it intended to be--if you look at the ingredients. As written it's a delicious and flavorful breakfast sausage seasoning that would probably go well with a variety of meats. I personally used a combo of turkey and pork for a good in-between of lean and fatty meat. I do not care for overly spicy things either so this seasoning was perfect for me. The sausage tasted great as a side to some blueberry pancakes and scrambled eggs--it complimented everything well. If you want a lot of heat then add your own spice to taste. Real simple to adjust it that way honestly.