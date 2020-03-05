Michael's Breakfast Sausage Seasoning Mix

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My husband makes some of the best breakfast sausage I've ever had, and he was gracious enough to share the seasoning recipe! He doesn't make it too sweet on purpose--because I usually drench the sausage patties with maple syrup anyway--so if you prefer a sweeter variation, you could always add more brown sugar to taste. This seasoning amount is enough for 1 pound of ground pork.

By Kim

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together kosher salt, sage, pepper, brown sugar, coriander, and ginger. Store in a tightly sealed container until ready to use.

Cook's Note:

You can also make a spicy variation by adding red pepper flakes to taste. To make mixing the seasoning into the ground pork a little easier, I like to add 1 tablespoon of water into the meat alongside the seasonings, before mixing it all together--this ensures everything combines evenly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
4 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 480.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

dude
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2019
This is not a spicy sausage recipe. Nor is it intended to be--if you look at the ingredients. As written it's a delicious and flavorful breakfast sausage seasoning that would probably go well with a variety of meats. I personally used a combo of turkey and pork for a good in-between of lean and fatty meat. I do not care for overly spicy things either so this seasoning was perfect for me. The sausage tasted great as a side to some blueberry pancakes and scrambled eggs--it complimented everything well. If you want a lot of heat then add your own spice to taste. Real simple to adjust it that way honestly. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Sue
Rating: 3 stars
12/24/2019
It was a bit mild for us. But it was a great spice blend to start with. I added toasted & crushed anise & fennel seed (2tsp each). It was delicious. Read More
Reviews:
dude
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2019
This is not a spicy sausage recipe. Nor is it intended to be--if you look at the ingredients. As written it's a delicious and flavorful breakfast sausage seasoning that would probably go well with a variety of meats. I personally used a combo of turkey and pork for a good in-between of lean and fatty meat. I do not care for overly spicy things either so this seasoning was perfect for me. The sausage tasted great as a side to some blueberry pancakes and scrambled eggs--it complimented everything well. If you want a lot of heat then add your own spice to taste. Real simple to adjust it that way honestly. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lisa
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2019
The flavor is balanced and very tasty! I I added the full amount of this spice mix to a pound of ground meat - as stated in the author s notes at the top of the recipe. This worked perfectly in ground turkey. I added an 1/8 tsp of spicy Cajun seasoning and a tablespoon of water (per the notes at the bottom of the instructions). I will be using this for making turkey sausage patties in bulk for freezing. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sue
Rating: 3 stars
12/23/2019
It was a bit mild for us. But it was a great spice blend to start with. I added toasted & crushed anise & fennel seed (2tsp each). It was delicious. Read More
