Lemon-Blueberry Loaf

No mixer needed for this colorful, tasty, lemon-blueberry loaf. A tried-and-true recipe I have used for many years. Like most sweet loaves, this one tastes best when wrapped tightly and allowed to sit for a day to let the flavors meld.

By AUNT MAMIE

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Loaf:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

  • Whisk together sugar, melted butter, sour cream, eggs, and lemon juice in a large bowl until thoroughly blended. Mix in milk.

  • Stir together flour, baking powder, salt, and lemon zest in a separate bowl. Remove 2 tablespoons flour mixture and place in a third, smaller bowl with frozen blueberries; stir to coat. Stir remaining flour mixture into milk-sour cream mixture with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon, blending until just combined. Fold floured blueberries into batter and transfer into the prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, mix together icing sugar, lemon juice, and lemon zest in a small bowl for the topping.

  • Remove loaf from the oven and immediately poke holes all over the top with a toothpick. Pour topping over loaf and let cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Remove loaf to a wire rack to cool completely.

Editor's Note:

We have corrected this recipe to add the eggs in Step 2.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 45.1g; fat 9g; cholesterol 60.1mg; sodium 260mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
DUNKIEPUNK
Rating: 1 stars
09/07/2021
This was not one my family enjoyed. Did not change the recipe at all. Read More
QuickCooking
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2021
Delicious! Followed the recipe exactly (added a few extra blueberries) and it was fantastic! Will definitely make this again! Read More
Patricia Heidle
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2022
it looks good, it smells good, it's in the oven, Read More
monime68
Rating: 4 stars
02/03/2021
I thought this recipe was very easy to follow, except that the 2 beaten eggs were not mentioned when following the instructions in the recipe. I almost left them out which would have made this recipe a disaster! I also substituted blackberries for the blueberries. I have not tried it yet as I made this as a gift for my Mom. It looks very good as far as appearance, but I will follow up after we try it. Read More
My Hot Southern Mess
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/21/2021
One of my favorite quick breads is lemon blueberry bread and this is a good one. I made this nearly as written, I used gluten free flour and fresh blueberries in place of frozen. The loaf was done at 60 minutes and was moist and lemony delicious. If I were to make this again though I would increase the glaze and probably skip poking with a toothpick. I would also cut the blueberries back a little bit as well. As written the bread is packed with blueberries and they overwhelm the bread a bit. Read More
