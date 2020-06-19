Cranberry-Pumpkin Cornbread

A delicious seasonal cornbread that is perfect for Thanksgiving or any autumn occasion!

By hum146

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch round
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9-inch round cake pan.

  • Combine flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Mix in cranberries, milk, pumpkin, and egg until well combined. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Let cool before cutting, 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 55.7g; fat 1.8g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 558.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Reviews:
Brant Dempster
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2019
I found the cook time in my case needed to be 35-40 mins. @ 400F. Read More
Rebecca Parks
Rating: 4 stars
01/21/2020
This was delicious but seemed a bit dry... next time I make it I think I'll adjust the recipe to include buttermilk! Thank you for sharing! Read More
Tim
Rating: 4 stars
12/09/2019
Probably make again. Cranberries little tart. That added to the flavor. Could not really taste the pumpkin. More cake texture then cornbread. My wife liked it that way. Read More
