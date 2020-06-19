Cranberry-Pumpkin Cornbread
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 255.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.1g 10 %
carbohydrates: 55.7g 18 %
dietary fiber: 2.5g 10 %
sugars: 28g
fat: 1.8g 3 %
saturated fat: 0.6g 3 %
cholesterol: 25.7mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 3236.3IU 65 %
niacin equivalents: 2.7mg 21 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 1.6mg 3 %
folate: 70.3mcg 18 %
calcium: 181.9mg 18 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 14.9mg 5 %
potassium: 108.2mg 3 %
sodium: 558.4mg 22 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 27 %
calories from fat: 16.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
