Lemon Cream Pie Bars
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 173.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.8g 6 %
carbohydrates: 21.4g 7 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 15.5g
fat: 9g 14 %
saturated fat: 1.6g 8 %
cholesterol: 28.8mg 10 %
vitamin a iu: 75.1IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 0.9mg 7 %
vitamin c: 2.9mg 5 %
folate: 15.4mcg 4 %
calcium: 53.1mg 5 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 5.3mg 2 %
potassium: 75.6mg 2 %
sodium: 34.7mg 1 %
calories from fat: 81.4
