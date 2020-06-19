Lemon Cream Pie Bars

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Smooth and luscious, these bars are more like little bites of a lemon cream pie than anything else!

By Lucca

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 bars
Ingredients

24
Crust:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine flour, oil, and sugar in a bowl. Pat into a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden around the edges, about 20 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

  • Meanwhile, beat sweetened condensed milk, eggs, lemon juice, sugar, lemon zest, and baking powder together until just blended. Pour over the cooled crust.

  • Return to the oven and bake until the filling is set, 13 to 17 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

  • Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before cutting into 24 bars.

Cook's Note:

I used a dark nonstick pan for this. You may wish to adjust accordingly if you're using an aluminum pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 9g; cholesterol 28.8mg; sodium 34.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews:
Bloom
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2020
This was sooo good! Made the recipe as is, Crust was light, flaky, it gave it the perfect texture for the lemon cream..Next time I want to try it with a graham cracker crust, but this recipe is perfect as is! I just like graham cracker crusts, lol Read More
