Beef and Riced Broccoli Bowl

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

All the flavor you love in that popular Chinese takeout dish but without all the carbs.

By Soup Loving Nicole

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together beef broth, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, oyster sauce, cornstarch, and brown sugar in a bowl until cornstarch and sugar are dissolved.

    Advertisement

  • Place sliced steak in a separate bowl and drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon of sesame oil. Stir until evenly coated.

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add broccoli rice, garlic, salt, and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes; stirring occasionally. Divide broccoli rice into serving bowls.

  • Add beef to the skillet. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring continually, for 5 minutes. Pour sauce over beef and cook for 5 more minutes or until sauce has thickened.

  • Spoon beef over broccoli rice. Garnish with sesame seeds and crushed red pepper.

Cook's Note:

Feel free to substitute rib eye steak for the New York strip, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 36.6g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 100.1mg; sodium 2391.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

ToddinMT
Rating: 4 stars
04/07/2020
less noodles, more garnish like in the picture, Read More
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
pamlovesindia
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2020
Sauce wound up a bit too thick, but the flavor was awesome! Read More
Margie Robinson
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2020
I loved this! The sauce tastes exactly like the sauce in the beef and mixed vegetables I get from my local Chinese restaurant. The only thing I couldn't find was riced broccoli so I used cauliflower instead. Read More
ToddinMT
Rating: 4 stars
04/07/2020
less noodles, more garnish like in the picture, Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022