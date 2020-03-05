Beef and Riced Broccoli Bowl
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 452.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 36.6g 73 %
carbohydrates: 20.7g 7 %
dietary fiber: 3.7g 15 %
sugars: 8.6g
fat: 25.4g 39 %
saturated fat: 9.9g 49 %
cholesterol: 100.1mg 33 %
vitamin a iu: 218.3IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 0.9mg 7 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 6.8mcg 2 %
calcium: 21.6mg 2 %
iron: 0.6mg 3 %
magnesium: 11mg 4 %
potassium: 65.1mg 2 %
sodium: 2391.4mg 96 %
calories from fat: 228.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved