Ambrosia Salad with Yogurt

This recipe was handed down to me from my mom. It makes a great ambrosia salad.

By Jenna

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine pineapple chunks, grapes, mandarin oranges, coconut, marshmallows, yogurt, pecans, and sugar in a large bowl; mix to combine. Serve immediately or for best results, chill for 2 to 3 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 1.1mg; sodium 30.5mg. Full Nutrition
