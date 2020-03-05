Pecan Pie with Maple Syrup

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This pecan pie with maple syrup has a golden crust and delicious filling.

By Kitkat737

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place a rack in the lowest position.

  • Combine eggs, maple syrup, brown sugar, butter, and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Blend well. Stir in pecans. Pour batter into the pie shell.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until shell is golden brown and filling is set, 35 to 40 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use pecan halves instead of pieces for this, and/or use pecan halves for topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 53g; fat 25.7g; cholesterol 77.4mg; sodium 171mg. Full Nutrition
