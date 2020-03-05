Pecan Pie with Maple Syrup
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 451.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.5g 11 %
carbohydrates: 53g 17 %
dietary fiber: 2.6g 10 %
sugars: 37.8g
fat: 25.7g 40 %
saturated fat: 5.4g 27 %
cholesterol: 77.4mg 26 %
vitamin a iu: 190.4IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 2.1mg 16 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 0.2mg
folate: 30.4mcg 8 %
calcium: 63.9mg 6 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 34.5mg 12 %
potassium: 216mg 6 %
sodium: 171mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 22 %
calories from fat: 231.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved