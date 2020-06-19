Thanksgiving Cranberry Sauce with Horseradish

This cranberry sauce with horseradish is my favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal. It's so yummy on turkey!

By haleyb

prep:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sour cream, cranberries, sugar, and horseradish in a blender; blend until combined. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 12.6mg; sodium 21.5mg. Full Nutrition
