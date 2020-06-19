Cranberry Sauce with Orange Zest

As I browsed the Internet looking for an ideal recipe for my homemade cranberry sauce, it dawned on me that none of the recipes I found really tickled my fancy. I decided to make my own and the outcome of this recipe turned out to be nothing short of a miracle.

Recipe by Craig Richman

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups sauce
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine orange juice, white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, and allspice berries in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes. Add cranberries and cook, stirring occasionally, until cranberries start to pop, about 10 minutes. Mix in orange zest and keep simmering, stirring occasionally, about 10 minutes more. Remove from heat and allow to cool and thicken.

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2.6mg. Full Nutrition
