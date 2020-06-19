Pecan Pie with Chocolate Chips

A nice twist on pecan pie for chocolate lovers. You can freeze a pie if not using both right away.

By pho1962

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 9-inch pies
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line two 9-inch pie plates with pie crusts; fold excess dough to form a rim and flute as desired.

  • Mix eggs, corn syrup, brown sugar, white sugar, shortening, flour, espresso powder, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Layer 1/2 of the chocolate chips on the bottom of each pie crust. Divide batter evenly between the 2 pies, covering the chocolate chips completely. Lay whole pecans on top in concentric circles or chop pecans and press under batter. Cover with aluminum foil so as not to overcook pecans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Uncover and continue to bake until set, about 30 minutes more. Remove from the oven and let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Chill for at least 1 hour before serving.

Cook's Note:

You can use instant regular coffee instead of espresso, if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 56.2g; fat 29.6g; cholesterol 58.1mg; sodium 241.3mg. Full Nutrition
