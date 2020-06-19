Pecan Pie with Chocolate Chips
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 489.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.6g 11 %
carbohydrates: 56.2g 18 %
dietary fiber: 2.2g 9 %
sugars: 19g
fat: 29.6g 46 %
saturated fat: 8g 40 %
cholesterol: 58.1mg 19 %
vitamin a iu: 86.8IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 2mg 16 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 3 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 29.4mcg 7 %
calcium: 33mg 3 %
iron: 1.7mg 10 %
magnesium: 20mg 7 %
potassium: 159.4mg 5 %
sodium: 241.3mg 10 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 266.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved