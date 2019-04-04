Easiest Applesauce Cake

Yes, only 2 loaf pans, not 3 as stated in the recipe, but this is a keeper. The first time I made this I followed the recipe, and the cake was very good. The second time I made a few alterations for adult consumption, and it was amazing! I used a Spice cake mix, and butterscotch pudding mix. I also added the following: 1/4 tsp ground cloves, 1/4 tsp ground ginger, 1/3 cup rum soaked raisins, and instead of the water I used 1/4 cup applejuice and 1/4 cup rum. I topped it with a streusel mix (here is my base recipe: 3/4 cup brown sugar, 3/4 cup flour, 1 Tbsp water (can also add a drop of vanilla, if desired), 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 cup butter, 1/3 cup chopped pecans. Mix together until combined and crumbly. I make a batch and freeze it, then use as required). The cake was amazing - moist, flavourful, spicy but not too sweet! I had to bake another batch for my husband to take to work, and received rave reviews. It freezes well, if it lasts that long! The last time I made this I went a little over-the-top and used Calvados instead of water, with a caramel drizzle instead of the streusel. It was divine! After reading the reviews, I can hardly wait to try some of the other combinations and alterations. A winner!