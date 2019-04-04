Easiest Applesauce Cake

This moist spice cake starts with a simple cake mix and adds in applesauce. It makes a wonderful breakfast or snack cake. This is the easiest applesauce cake I have ever made!

By EAGLES1955

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 (8x4-inch) loaf pans
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C). Grease and flour three 8x4-inch loaf pans.

  • In a large bowl, stir together cake mix, instant pudding mix, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Add applesauce, oil, eggs, and water. Blend for 3 to 4 minutes using an electric mixer. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared pans.

  • Bake for 50 to 55 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 21.7g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 199mg. Full Nutrition
