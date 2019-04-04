Easiest Applesauce Cake
This moist spice cake starts with a simple cake mix and adds in applesauce. It makes a wonderful breakfast or snack cake. This is the easiest applesauce cake I have ever made!
This moist spice cake starts with a simple cake mix and adds in applesauce. It makes a wonderful breakfast or snack cake. This is the easiest applesauce cake I have ever made!
What a GEM of a recipe ...Thanks eagles1955 Beware this makes 2 loaf pans NOT 3 as stated. Made a few minor changes, added 1/4 tsp ground cloves and 1/3 each chopped pecans and raisins, the loaves came out perfect in evey way, very moist and tasty ... If you like this recipe try Country Banana Bread from this site. It uses a yellow cake mix as a base alsoRead More
Unfortunately, I believed the instuctions and made it into 3 loaves. This resulted in a very dry cake (after only 40 minutes of cooking time!) I found it very bland and tasteless. Wish these recipes could be tested before being printed.Read More
What a GEM of a recipe ...Thanks eagles1955 Beware this makes 2 loaf pans NOT 3 as stated. Made a few minor changes, added 1/4 tsp ground cloves and 1/3 each chopped pecans and raisins, the loaves came out perfect in evey way, very moist and tasty ... If you like this recipe try Country Banana Bread from this site. It uses a yellow cake mix as a base also
Very moist and delicious! I baked the entire batter in a bundt cake pan, then served it drizzled with warm carmel sauce. It was fabulous! The cake is terrific alone...but adding a bit of carmel sauce (for ice cream) made it out of this world!
very good. I didn't have instant pudding so I left it out. I sprinkled cinnamon sugar over the top before baking. Great flavor, I will definatly make this again.
I really like the use of the loaf pans, one cake for now and one for the freezer. Definitely use two not three loaf pans. I topped the cakes with a lemon iceing that added a lot of flavor. I also used apple juice instead of water. I will make this cake again using a spice cake mix and using less spices.
Oh my goodness did this really start life in a box??? This cake is just so moist and flavorful, really was a most pleasant surprise. I did make a couple of changes, not sure that the recipe needed these tweaks but knowing my own tastes thought I should. I doubled both the amounts of nutmeg and cinnamon, I used apple juice in place of the water and walnut oil in place of the vegetable oil. So delighted with the finished cake. I made one large cake instead of the 3 loafs the recipe states and cooked for 60 minutes, perfect!
Glad I read the reviews before I made this, definitely use only 2 loaf pans. I added the suggested raisins & walnuts, & added 1/4 tsp each cloves & ginger, yummy! Easy, nice & moist. Next time I would add a topping, perhaps some a drizzled butter, cinnamon, sugar mix.
This is yummy! Okay, I confess; I went in a different direction by using Jell-O's Pumpkin Spice pudding mix, which left it with a very nice but very mild pumpkin flavor. Also, I didn't have any nutmeg so I used pumpkin pie spice (still used the cinnamon too though). Lastly, I substituted orange-pineapple juice instead of the water for flavor & to give it a little citrusy note. All in all, the flavor is very good; it's a like a lighter, less intense, less dense version of a pumpkin bread. I bet it would be really good with spice cake mix instead of yellow! Also, I think it would be great with raisins, currants, and/or nuts added to it.
Unfortunately, I believed the instuctions and made it into 3 loaves. This resulted in a very dry cake (after only 40 minutes of cooking time!) I found it very bland and tasteless. Wish these recipes could be tested before being printed.
My 4 year old loves to make and eat this bread. We found that 2 -9 inch loaves work the best, and they are ready after 42 minutes in a 350 degree oven. Easy and very tasty!
Moist and yummy! I followed another review and used apple juice instead of water. Also added some raisins and walnuts. I didn't have two loaf pans so I divided the batter between one loaf pan and a mini bundt pan. The little cakes are so cute, and still yummy!
Super moist and yummy:) I followed exactly the recipe, but only used a bundt cake pan instead. Best cake mix recipe I have ever made...we love it!!!
Oh my goodness this was probably the best cake I have ever eaten! My family is extremely picky and cautious about trying new things, but they loved it. I would suggest serving it with vanilla frozen yogurt on the side.
Pretty good for a box cake. I doubled this, used 4 cake rounds. Apple juice instead of water.6 eggs instead of 8. I skipped the Pudding Mix, so I used alittle less water. Also added half of one diced apple to the dry mix, and some walnuts.
Oh my goodness. This is the best applesauce cake ever. It is so moist it melts in your mouth. As the others have said, it only makes 2 not 3. You better hide the second one because it would be really easy to eat that one right away too. Awesome!
For Diabetic Folks like my family here is a great tip. I Used the Pillsbury Sugar Free Cake Mix and a Sugar Free Pudding mix. I used my own homemade Spiced applesauce (Also No Sugar Added). You would never know the difference. My Son LOVED IT
It is really easy. Made some modifications due to availablity of things in the house! See custom recipe
I made this over Mother's Day weekend for six people as well as my house every one loved it. It was a very moist cake. I tried some of the suggestions from other reviews, I used the butter, cinnamon & sugar for a glaze as well as sugar, water & cinnamon I also used apple juice instead of water. I will be making this again. I used 2 pans not three worked great.
Made this recipe with gluten free yellow cake mix and vanilla pudding mix. I made it in a bundt pan and it turned out well. The second time I added pecans and raisins and also turned out well. I used cinnamon and ground cloves and my homemade tart applesauce.
Very moist, very tasty but I would use a tad less nutmeg---I am just not too crazy about the taste of nutmeg.
This is SO good. As mentioned previously, go with 2 loaf pans instead of 3. The end result is a moist cake with a great spicy apple taste. It reminds me of apple cider. Great recipe.
I realy enjoyed this. I thought it would go great with some whipped topping. The nutmeg and the cinnamon were very pronounced in this recipe. It made the house smell wonderful!! Definently use only 2 pans
Yummy cake... I made this for my daughter's first birthday party so I wanted something a little fancier than just loaf pans. I did one large tube pan and one tiny one for my baby. I drizzled a little icing on them both and put some whole pecans on the big cake. Next time I'll cut back the nutmeg to 1/4 tsp.
Quick and easy! yummmmmy, moist, went down well with my family. To remove all doubt about how many loaf pans, just devide mix in six 1pt canning jars, (flour and grease) bake for same amount of time, heat lids and caps. As the cake comes out of the oven whipe rims of jars and adjust caps immediately. Jars will seal, cake will keep for months saving freezer space. Yes, the cake will come out of the jar when cool.
And another thing! 3 servings? I don't think so! Think more like 8. : )
Made this in a Bundt pan and baked for about 50 minutes. Accidentally used 1/4 cup of water instead of 1/2, but it still came out amazing. I used a tablespoon of cinnamon and a 1/4 teaspoon of ground cloves; omitted the nutmeg because I'm not fond of it. I will made this many times.
This cake is delicious! Moist and tasty. I baked in a 9x13 pan for 35 minutes. Thanks for sharing.
This cake was AWESOME!! I didn't have a yellow box cake on hand so I substituted a french vanilla cake mix. Followed the recipe as written other than that and boy am I glad I chose this cake. The flavor was sweet and spicy without being overly sweet and spicy. I baked individual mini cakes to give as Christmas gifts and everyone loved how moist and delicious they were. I will definately make this again(and again)! It goes terrific with coffee!!!!! Please try it, you wont be disappointed.
I used an 8x8 and one loaf pan.
This was very moist and flavorful. My changes were: I doubled the cinnamon, I used the large package of instant vanilla pudding (5.1 oz) and 1/4 cup more water, the apple sauce I used was unsweetened, I used a bundt pan and it only needed 40 minutes at 350°. next time I think I'm going to add nuts or apple chunks.
Delicious and very moist. I substituted apple juice for water and allspice for nutmeg. Used a bunch cake pan. Made it over the holidays for my family to snack on and it was an instant hit. Gone in an hour!
The cake it's self is super sweet. I shouldn't have made that caramel frosting to go on top! I had to make it in a 9x13 because I didn't have loaf pans. Cooked for about the same time. Everything turned out well!
Yes, only 2 loaf pans, not 3 as stated in the recipe, but this is a keeper. The first time I made this I followed the recipe, and the cake was very good. The second time I made a few alterations for adult consumption, and it was amazing! I used a Spice cake mix, and butterscotch pudding mix. I also added the following: 1/4 tsp ground cloves, 1/4 tsp ground ginger, 1/3 cup rum soaked raisins, and instead of the water I used 1/4 cup applejuice and 1/4 cup rum. I topped it with a streusel mix (here is my base recipe: 3/4 cup brown sugar, 3/4 cup flour, 1 Tbsp water (can also add a drop of vanilla, if desired), 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 cup butter, 1/3 cup chopped pecans. Mix together until combined and crumbly. I make a batch and freeze it, then use as required). The cake was amazing - moist, flavourful, spicy but not too sweet! I had to bake another batch for my husband to take to work, and received rave reviews. It freezes well, if it lasts that long! The last time I made this I went a little over-the-top and used Calvados instead of water, with a caramel drizzle instead of the streusel. It was divine! After reading the reviews, I can hardly wait to try some of the other combinations and alterations. A winner!
Really great with cream cheese icing
This is a great recipe. Easy to make and everyone loved. Great for dessert or breakfast. I did use only 2 loaf pans though, instead of the three the recipe calls for.
This was super easy! I made it in a bundt pan, and drizzled caramel sauce over top after I put it onto a platter. A great fall dessert.
I made this and it was yummy. I used a 9x13 pan though and thru in walnuts and raisins like people suggested, but it would have been excellent without. YUM!!
Followed recipe exactly, except I used 2 bread pans. The kids loved it, even the picky one. It's a keeper.
This recipe is so aptly named. It is seriously the "easiest applesauce cake." It comes together quickly and is moist and delicious. I've made it both as a bundt cake and as two loaves (looks much more like a "loaf" when using 8" loaf pans; they were a little flat when I used 9" pans). I add in chopped walnuts and top with a cream cheese glaze (4 oz. cream cheese, 4 T butter, 1 cup of powdered sugar, 1 t vanilla -- mix; then warm in microwave until the right consistency to drizzle). Fabulous. Thank you for a great and easy recipe!
Baked at 350 for 45 minutes
Loved this easy, moist cake. I made it in a 9 X 13 pan. Perfect!
I made the this recipe using 2 pans also. I used sugar free pudding mix instead, still turned out great. Super moist. Making more today using a banana pudding mix. also tried white chocolate sugar free too. Awesome!
Followed directions exactly, except for using 1 tsp of apple pie spice instead of 1/2 tsp each of nutmeg and cinnamon, and using only 2 pans. YUM! And making two separate cakes afforded us the opportunity to store one for later! Didn't need any kind of frosting. We'll have it with vanilla ice cream after dinner!
I only had French Vanilla pudding mix , so used that and it came out just awesome! The only difference I made was that I used a bundt cake pan and dusted
I added a topping of apples and brown sugar and made mu own butter cream icing.
So easy and yummy! I used a Betty Crocker 15.25 oz. cake mix because that’s what a normal box cake mix is. I also used a 5.1 oz. box of pudding because that’s what I grabbed by mistake. I doubled the cinnamon and nutmeg based on other reviews. Baked for 50 minutes in a bundt pan. Super moist and the perfect amount of spice. I will make this frequently!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections