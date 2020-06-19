Ham and Green Bean Soup
This ham and green bean soup is a traditional Hungarian dish.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
The first time I made the recipe, I used 2 pounds of green beans. I thought it was a bit much, and I wanted a little more broth. The second time I made it, I doubled the recipe and used 3 pounds of green beans, and it turned out exactly to my liking. Try it both ways.
First time, I used 1 1/2 pounds of ham, second time I used just a little diced deli ham; it was good both ways! You can cook a ham bone with the beans, if you have one, and can substitute kielbasa for the ham.
Make sure to stir sour cream mixture into cooled beans; if not cool enough, sour cream will curdle.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 65.7mg; sodium 1166.2mg. Full Nutrition