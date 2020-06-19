Ham and Green Bean Soup

This ham and green bean soup is a traditional Hungarian dish.

By Raina Burditt

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Beans:
Soup:

Directions

  • Cover green beans with water in a large pot. Add ham, bouillon, paprika, and cayenne. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to low and let simmer until beans are tender, about 30 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a frying pan over medium heat. Add flour and cook until almost brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in diced onion; cook until it begins to brown, 7 to 8 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook and stir dried onions in the mixture until they begin to lightly brown, 3 to 4 minutes, being careful as they burn easily. Add paprika and pepper. Pour in water and stir until mixture is smooth.

  • Whip sour cream in a bowl and mix into flour mixture until smooth. Stir sour cream mixture into cooled green beans. Heat soup over medium heat until simmering; cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. Serve.

Cook's Notes:

The first time I made the recipe, I used 2 pounds of green beans. I thought it was a bit much, and I wanted a little more broth. The second time I made it, I doubled the recipe and used 3 pounds of green beans, and it turned out exactly to my liking. Try it both ways.

First time, I used 1 1/2 pounds of ham, second time I used just a little diced deli ham; it was good both ways! You can cook a ham bone with the beans, if you have one, and can substitute kielbasa for the ham.

Make sure to stir sour cream mixture into cooled beans; if not cool enough, sour cream will curdle.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 65.7mg; sodium 1166.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Rosemary Davis
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2020
Great recipe! I didn't have sour cream so substituted plain yogurt. We liked it very much. I made sure the beans were cooled down as per directions but when reheated, maybe got a little too warm so looked a little grainy but didn't affect the taste. Hubby says thumbs up. Used smoked paprika Read More
