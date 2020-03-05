Savory Sweet Potato Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 175.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.4g 7 %
carbohydrates: 35.8g 12 %
dietary fiber: 5.7g 23 %
sugars: 8.6g
fat: 2.8g 4 %
saturated fat: 1.5g 7 %
cholesterol: 5.7mg 2 %
vitamin a iu: 20384.4IU 408 %
niacin equivalents: 1.8mg 14 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 23 %
vitamin c: 6.6mg 11 %
folate: 22mcg 6 %
calcium: 78.3mg 8 %
iron: 2.2mg 12 %
magnesium: 47.2mg 17 %
potassium: 585.2mg 16 %
sodium: 439.7mg 18 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 25.5
