Savory Sweet Potato Soup

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A rich, creamy, savory sweet potato soup with a little hint of spice and sweetness!

By Megan Merissa Rose

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place sweet potato into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until barely tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain. Let cool until safe to handle. Cut into medium pieces.

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook and stir until onion is translucent and slightly browned, about 5 minutes. Pour in chicken stock and bring to a boil. Add the sweet potato, cumin, ginger, black pepper, brown sugar, cinnamon, and red pepper flakes. Cook until flavors come together and sweet potato is soft, about 10 minutes.

  • Puree soup with an immersion blender until smooth.

Cook's Note:

Use margarine instead of butter and substitute broth for stock if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 5.7mg; sodium 439.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Bob Montgomery
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2019
Very tasty. Perhaps my sweet potato was too big but I needed to add another half cup of stock to make it the proper consistency. Read More

Most helpful critical review

Allgold
Rating: 2 stars
02/04/2020
Soooo disappointed. Made this because I'm on the Weight Watchers Purple plan and sweet potatoes are free and most ingredients are free on this recipe. However, it was way too spicy and not a pleasing spice. It took a long time and was not worth the mess with smashing the potatoes with the immersion blender, etc. I like spices a lot. This was not a good combo. Will look for another recipe. Read More
