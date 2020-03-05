Sweet and Salty Snack Mix

This snack mix has been a family favorite for over 20 years. It's the perfect combination of sweet, salty, and crunchy. It's sure to please the whole crowd with no corn syrup and no hot oven! This makes a great gift for the holidays and also freezes really well.

By MARGARET N

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
17
Yield:
17 cups
  • Place cereal, pecans, almonds, cashews, coconut, and raisins in a large brown paper bag or large microwave-safe bowl and stir or shake to mix.

  • Melt 1 stick plus 3 tablespoons butter, brown sugar, and salt in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil; simmer until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract. Pour over the cereal mixture and stir to coat.

  • Microwave on high in three 90-second intervals, stirring between intervals, 4 1/2 minutes total. Spread out to cool before breaking apart.

Substitute cranberries for the raisins if desired.

Add in as much or as little coconut as you like while you're microwaving.

Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 51.1g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 19.7mg; sodium 372.5mg. Full Nutrition
