Easy California Roll Sushi Salad

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I created this yummy salad because I love sushi, but have neither the equipment nor the patience to make sushi rolls. For the best sushi rice, a rice cooker is a necessity. This recipe can be easily adapted to reflect your own favorite variety of sushi.

By Lisa Puma

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse rice in a strainer under cold water until water runs clear. Transfer rice to a medium saucepan, add 3 cups water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook under rice is tender and water is absorbed, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine rice wine vinegar, sugar, and sake in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high until sugar is completely dissolved, about 1 minute.

  • Place cooked rice in a large bowl. Stir in vinegar mixture until well combined and let sit for 2 minutes. Stir again. Add imitation crabmeat, cucumber, and chopped avocado; mix well. Use soy sauce to season individual portions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
491 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 89.8g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 17mg; sodium 948.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Kim
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2021
My husband and I have been making a version of this for years--with the exception of the sake. We've never added that before, and I really liked that addition! I also use less sugar than called for; add chopped carrot, little bit of chopped nori, some toasted sesame seeds, and a bit of pickled ginger. Another delicious addition that we add sometimes is chopped green onions. It's delicious! Thank you for sharing your recipe! The sake is brilliant! Read More
smseabrook
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2021
This is an amazing recipe! My husband who does not usually eat sushi loved it after the first taste. It is definitely a keeper! Thanks for sharing ?? Read More
Silas
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2021
It tasted great!!!! Read More
