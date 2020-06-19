Vanilla Bean Cake

A delicious white cake made with fresh scraped vanilla bean for a fantastic, flavorful cake. Great for birthdays, weddings, showers, etc.

By rugby1212

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 8-inch 2-layer cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 8-inch round cake pans and line with parchment paper.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl.

  • Cream butter and vanilla bean scrapings together in a large mixing bowl using an electric mixer at medium-high speed for 3 minutes. Scrape the sides of the bowl. Add sugar to mixture slowly. Scrape the sides of the bowl. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until well blended.

  • Mix buttermilk and vanilla extract together. Alternate adding flour mixture and buttermilk into butter mixture, beating on low speed until combined. Scrape the sides of the bowl and beat for an additional 20 seconds. Pour batter evenly into the prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cake is slightly brown on top, coming away from the sides of the pan, and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean, 40 to 50 minutes. Let cool completely before frosting.

Cook's Notes:

You can use cupcake tins as well, just adjust the baking time.

To make this vegan, substitute vegan buttery spread (such as Earth Balance(R)) for butter, egg replacer (equal to 5 eggs) for eggs, and vegan buttermilk or soy milk mixed with 1 teaspoon white vinegar for regular buttermilk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 60.2g; fat 17.9g; cholesterol 119.2mg; sodium 277.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
