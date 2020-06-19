Easy Vanilla Cake

This vanilla cake recipe is great for all occasions and easy to make. It's the best cake I have ever made. It's not too bland, and it's not too sweet. Slice the cooled cake through the middle to make two layers and frost as desired.

Recipe by Sapphire Bang

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch cake tin with cooking spray and line with parchment paper.

  • Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, vanilla extract, and salt together in a large bowl. Add eggs, milk, and vegetable oil; mix by hand or beat with an electric mixer on low speed until smooth. Add more flour if batter is too runny. Pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert cake carefully onto a cooling rack. Let cool completely.

Tips

You can substitute water for milk if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
379 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 47g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 57.3mg; sodium 206.6mg. Full Nutrition
