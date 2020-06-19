Easy Vanilla Cake

This vanilla cake recipe is great for all occasions and easy to make. It's the best cake I have ever made. It's not too bland, and it's not too sweet. Slice the cooled cake through the middle to make two layers and frost as desired.
I am never making this again! 1 WHOLE HOUR my cake has to be in the oven! Ended up being 2 hours and 30 minutes with the 350 degrees! It turned out disgusting and hardened on the top! To make it worse it only lasted a day before it got old! The cake tasted like dog food. I ADVISE YOU NOT TO WASTE YOUR EXPENSIVE INGREDIENTS ON THIS CAKE I THREW AWAY RIGHT AFTER MAKING!!!🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡🤬😡
Rating: 3 stars
07/24/2022
If you are just now reading the reviews like I did about the proportions of the batter just after you made it just like I did, don't worry! What I did to help the cake bake better is to bake for 30 minutes then flip the cake and then bake for another 30 minutes repeat(Parchment paper is your friend here). When a utensil stuck in the middle of the cake is clean it's cooked(If it's not you can get sick because of the 3 raw eggs). At the 15 minute mark for both sides turn the baking dish if your oven bakes uneven like mine. After letting it cool if you want extra sweetness, you can make a sort of icing of equal parts brown and granulated sugar (or just double of each if you don't have one or the other), cinnamon (This is optional!), Some maple syrup(for constituency and sweetness ), butter, and some salt. Mix well so the salt is even in your icing , and that should help with a lack of sweetness at least a bit. Sorry this was long but don't panic! the cake should be fine if you do this, I didn't have to pre-heat my oven either.
This cake was the worst cake ever. It was very bland and needed a lot more sugar. There was too much baking powder, so it rose up too much in the oven. I had to cut off a lot of cake to ice it. Definitely will not be using this recipe again.
Ok first thing i did was scale back the amount of flour because it calls for way too much. If you do this you really only need 1 1/2 cups of flour. If you make it with the amount it calls for you will need to add more milk because it is way to thick. If need to you can always add more. I personally went to baking and pastry school so i seen the scale of flour and knew it would be way to thick. Secondly i only made half the recipe because i wanted to try it out before my daughters birthday which is this coming week. I would for sure add just a little more sugar if you want a sweet cake though. If your looking for something not so sweet this is a good cake for you. Overall its a nice cake though.
yall its not bad . its literally a standart, common recipe . If you find something off feel free to expiriment with the proportions , but those are the ingridients of every cake . You legit cannot blame it all on the recipe . For those saying its hard af yes , if you looked at the batter as well you would see it needed to be a bit more liquid so add more milk , dont overmix and it will be softer .
pretty good but it is a bit too runny, it is delicious though it does need icing all in all pretty good
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2022
In defence of the humble vanilla cake: I usually don’t post reviews on recipes, but I gotta say, this cake is exactly what I needed. Now obviously most of you are more prolific bakers. As was proven by the fact that I unsuccessfully baked not one, but two different cakes this evening. I had attempted to make a cake that uses primarily whipped egg to rise and instead made sweet omelettes twice. This lead me to out of desperation stumble on this recipe. Does it have a good flour to liquid ratio? I don’t know. Will it taste good? Who’s to say? But will I be able to give this to my boyfriend on his birthday? Thankfully, yes I will. Thank you so much cake recipe maker for creating a cake that even I can do. Wish me luck on frosting!
I made this cake tonight, and like another reviewer posted, the amounts of ingredients seemed wrong. I'm not a professional, but I could tell immediately that the flour should be way less. The dough was super thick. I added more milk, but the top of the cake came out too crusty, and the cake itself had a consistency of shortbread cake. Not a great recipe if you want a genuine vanilla cake.
Without a doubt the worst cake I have ever made and I am 62 years old and I've made a lot of cakes. Batter was so thick we could hardly use the blender in it. I am no chef or baker professionally but there is definitely something wrong with this recipe. My grandkids and I followed it very carefully. I signed up just so I could write this review. Something is wrong with it. Don't waste your time, or ingredients.
Like other reviewers have mentioned, there's something off about the flour amount. It's far too much; and the suggested 1 1/2 cups seems more appropriate. I also think there's too much leavener, as the cake rose very high, very quickly while baking, and then fell when about 2/3 cooked. I think reducing the baking powder to 2 tsps would help that. I also think the flavor is ok, but could be improved by swapping some of the oil with butter, using 1/2 tsp salt, and subbing buttermilk for regular milk. The cake was easy enough to make, but it could use some tweaks. Thanks for the recipe!
Unfortunately I can't go below a 1 star, THIS IS NOT A CAKE. Found this recipe and decided to make it for my son's birthday, the embarrassment started when he cut the bread, dough, certainly not cake, and continued when I had to serve it. Please delete this recipe from the website...
This really is extremely easy to bake. I had to add a little more flour in the end as suggested in step 2 because it was a little runny. However, I was impressed with the little effort I had to make to get it smooth. I personally ran into a few issues with my oven, totally unrelated to the recipe: the tray was misaligned and the cake kind of skewed so half of it was already done and getting burned a little, so I had to take it out and unfortunately the other half was undone. I'm letting it cool down as I write this and I'm hoping it will cook itself with the heat from the inside. Anyway, I did slice a small piece to try it out and it's really good. I love sugar, but I need to take care of my dad so I needed a less sweet recipe and this definitely hit the mark. I'll be using this recipe more often. I might make some changes one day, but it's great as it is.
I added little more vanilla to this. It's really tick. And takes about an hour to cook dont really have add extra milk because of how long it takes to cook its a split cake so you need to add jam or jelly or frosting as my kids did
