Easy Vanilla Cake

If you are just now reading the reviews like I did about the proportions of the batter just after you made it just like I did, don't worry! What I did to help the cake bake better is to bake for 30 minutes then flip the cake and then bake for another 30 minutes repeat(Parchment paper is your friend here). When a utensil stuck in the middle of the cake is clean it's cooked(If it's not you can get sick because of the 3 raw eggs). At the 15 minute mark for both sides turn the baking dish if your oven bakes uneven like mine. After letting it cool if you want extra sweetness, you can make a sort of icing of equal parts brown and granulated sugar (or just double of each if you don't have one or the other), cinnamon (This is optional!), Some maple syrup(for constituency and sweetness ), butter, and some salt. Mix well so the salt is even in your icing , and that should help with a lack of sweetness at least a bit. Sorry this was long but don't panic! the cake should be fine if you do this, I didn't have to pre-heat my oven either.