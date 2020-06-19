Fluffy Vanilla Cake
Hey! Its Carla Bruno from Carla's Cakes! Looking for the ultimate vanilla cake recipe ever? Are you looking for a fluffy and easy vanilla cake? Are you looking for a delicious vanilla cake recipe? Well you have come to the right spot, because here is the the best fluffy vanilla cake recipe.
Ingredients
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 44.1g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 78.2mg; sodium 212.7mg. Full Nutrition