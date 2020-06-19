Fluffy Vanilla Cake

Rating: 3.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Hey! Its Carla Bruno from Carla's Cakes! Looking for the ultimate vanilla cake recipe ever? Are you looking for a fluffy and easy vanilla cake? Are you looking for a delicious vanilla cake recipe? Well you have come to the right spot, because here is the the best fluffy vanilla cake recipe.

By Carla Maria

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 8-inch layer cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 8-inch round cake pans.

  • Cream sugar and butter together in a large bowl using an electric mixer until pale and fluffy, 6 to 7 minutes. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time. Stir in vanilla extract.

  • Combine flour and baking powder in a separate bowl. Add to butter mixture and mix well. Stir in milk until batter is smooth. Pour evenly into the prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 44.1g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 78.2mg; sodium 212.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

M Pin
Rating: 4 stars
05/06/2020
cake came out as expected. delicious and easy to make. Read More
Reviews:
Preston Crupe
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2020
Trying this recipe right now! I will update if I remember to! So far it smells really good! Read More
UberKatty
Rating: 1 stars
09/25/2020
This recipe is atrocious. The "batter" is the consistency of cookie dough. It doesn't fill the pans. It doesn't even rise when baked. You ruined my birthday. Read More
