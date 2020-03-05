Turkey Chili with Leftover Turkey

Rating: 3.7 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

I made this with leftover turkey but would also work well with leftover chicken, too! Garnish with sour cream, shredded Cheddar cheese, and tortilla chips, if desired.

By Brooks Lough

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and bell pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are soft, about 7 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until it starts to soften, about 1 minute.

  • Stir in chili powder, cumin, oregano, salt, and pepper. Add turkey and stir until well coated with spices. Pour in crushed tomatoes, chicken broth, beer, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce. Reduce heat to medium low and bring to a simmer, uncovered. Cook, stirring occasionally, until chili has thickened, about 50 minutes. Add black beans and cook until heated through, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
502 calories; protein 41.7g; carbohydrates 58.9g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 72.3mg; sodium 1997.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Pfrank
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2019
What a great way to use turkey leftovers. This was delicious. Read More

Most helpful critical review

nadine
Rating: 3 stars
12/06/2019
I found the spices to be heavy. If I make it again I would use far less chili powder. Loved the cumin flavor. Read More
Reviews:
Jennifer Yule
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2019
Everyone loved this recipe! I did decrease the chili powder and cumin each by 1T as I was worried it would be too spicy it was fantastic! I would definitely make this again. I would have submitted a photo but we ate it so fast that I forgot!! Read More
Pfrank
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2019
What a great way to use turkey leftovers. This was delicious. Read More
Joe Kolakowski
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2020
Started recipe and realized I was out of canned beans. So I used dried lintels instead. Par boiled and rinsed them to get clean beans. Dumped them in the pot with all the other ingredients for 50 minutes. Came out great! Also, as others say, cut the spices. I cut everything —except the Worcestershire sauce and dark brown sugar — by half. Topped with shredded cheddar and pickled jalapeños. Excellent. Read More
Wayne Grooms
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2021
I make a lot of chili, so the spices seemed excessive. I used 2 tbsp chili powder and 1 tbsp Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning for a little kick. I cut the cumin and oregano in half (or less). I cut back to 2 cans of crushed tomatoes and added 1 can of ROTEL original and 1 15 oz can of diced tomatoes. I didn't have any Worcestershire sauce. Oh, and I used 6 oz of white wine in place of the beer. Topped with shredded cheddar and large chunks of sweet onion. Read More
Susan Stoh
Rating: 2 stars
12/02/2021
Made it as is and it tasted like tomato soup with turkey added. I put in 2 1/2 Tablespoons of Chili and we could not taste any at all. Will not be making this again. Read More
nadine
Rating: 3 stars
12/06/2019
I found the spices to be heavy. If I make it again I would use far less chili powder. Loved the cumin flavor. Read More
deemadu
Rating: 4 stars
12/04/2019
This is an awesome cold snowy day dish! I decreased the chili powder by half and my husband wishes I put even less in. I loved it! Read More
shufflesf15
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2019
This was fantastic and may be my new favorite recipe for left over turkey (I deep fry 6 - 8 turkeys a year). I pretty much made it as written except I cut all amounts in half. The servings recommendation seems off as I made half a recipe and there was more than enough for four maybe even six servings. Read More
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 1 stars
12/06/2021
I really hate to do this but as written this is not edible. One can of beans gets lost in three 28 ounce cans of crushed tomatoes. The amount of spices were overkill and ruined this. Also, not sure if it was the amount of tomato product or the combination of the ingredients but this was so acidic that I couldn't even get through a bowl of it and I like acidic chili. Read More
