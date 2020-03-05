Turkey Chili with Leftover Turkey

1 of 6

Rating: 5 stars Everyone loved this recipe! I did decrease the chili powder and cumin each by 1T as I was worried it would be too spicy it was fantastic! I would definitely make this again. I would have submitted a photo but we ate it so fast that I forgot!!

Rating: 5 stars What a great way to use turkey leftovers. This was delicious.

Rating: 5 stars Started recipe and realized I was out of canned beans. So I used dried lintels instead. Par boiled and rinsed them to get clean beans. Dumped them in the pot with all the other ingredients for 50 minutes. Came out great! Also, as others say, cut the spices. I cut everything —except the Worcestershire sauce and dark brown sugar — by half. Topped with shredded cheddar and pickled jalapeños. Excellent.

Rating: 5 stars I make a lot of chili, so the spices seemed excessive. I used 2 tbsp chili powder and 1 tbsp Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning for a little kick. I cut the cumin and oregano in half (or less). I cut back to 2 cans of crushed tomatoes and added 1 can of ROTEL original and 1 15 oz can of diced tomatoes. I didn't have any Worcestershire sauce. Oh, and I used 6 oz of white wine in place of the beer. Topped with shredded cheddar and large chunks of sweet onion.

Rating: 2 stars Made it as is and it tasted like tomato soup with turkey added. I put in 2 1/2 Tablespoons of Chili and we could not taste any at all. Will not be making this again.

Rating: 3 stars I found the spices to be heavy. If I make it again I would use far less chili powder. Loved the cumin flavor.

Rating: 4 stars This is an awesome cold snowy day dish! I decreased the chili powder by half and my husband wishes I put even less in. I loved it!

Rating: 5 stars This was fantastic and may be my new favorite recipe for left over turkey (I deep fry 6 - 8 turkeys a year). I pretty much made it as written except I cut all amounts in half. The servings recommendation seems off as I made half a recipe and there was more than enough for four maybe even six servings.