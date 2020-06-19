Instant Pot® Old-Fashioned Rice Pudding

This recipe merges old-fashioned taste with modern technology! Rib sticking, good ol' fashioned rice pudding ready in a fraction of the normal time using an Instant Pot®!

By Netsirk

prep:
5 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Stir in milk and sugar. Warm the mixture, stirring continuously, until sugar dissolves, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn Instant Pot® off. Add rice. Close and lock the lid.

  • Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 15 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, at least 10 minutes.

  • Beat eggs in a bowl. Remove lid of the Instant Pot®. Scoop 1 cup of pudding mixture out of the pot; add to the beaten eggs and whisk until completely blended. Pour back into the Instant Pot® and add raisins, vanilla extract, and cinnamon.

  • Select Saute function. Cook until mixture thickens, about 3 minutes. Serve warm or chilled.

Cook's Note:

Do not substitute instant rice for long-grain.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 51.5g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 113.3mg; sodium 280.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Xam12@suddenlink.net
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2021
Easy recipe all in one pot. Read More
