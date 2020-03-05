Fig and Rosemary Cranberry Sauce

If you love figs and rosemary, then this sauce is for you!

By Menwith Hill'er Back Home !!

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water, brown sugar, and maple extract to a boil in a non-reactive saucepan. Add cranberries and figs. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Add rosemary and cook until sauce is thickened, about 5 minutes more.

  • Carefully remove rosemary sprig and discard. Remove pot from the burner and let cool, about 10 minutes. Pour sauce into a bowl and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Cook's Note:

Use a spatter shield over your pot; when the cranberries burst they can spatter tiny bits of the hot sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 47.8g; fat 0.3g; sodium 12.1mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Mary L.
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2019
A big hit at thanksgiving. I reduced the sugar by half but added some maple syrup. Very easy to make. Read More
Mary L.
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2019
A big hit at thanksgiving. I reduced the sugar by half but added some maple syrup. Very easy to make. Read More
Kathleen Gallo
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2019
I loved the idea of combining the figs and cranberries. However I reduced the amount of brown sugar a bit in order to substitute a good quality maple syrup for the maple extract without making it overly sweet. Will definitely make this again for the holidays! Read More
