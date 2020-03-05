Fig and Rosemary Cranberry Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 187.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.9g 2 %
carbohydrates: 47.8g 15 %
dietary fiber: 4.8g 19 %
sugars: 41.1g
fat: 0.3g 1 %
saturated fat: 0.1g
vitamin a iu: 57.5IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.4mg 3 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 5.8mg 10 %
folate: 2.6mcg 1 %
calcium: 61.5mg 6 %
iron: 0.8mg 5 %
magnesium: 19.5mg 7 %
potassium: 243.4mg 7 %
sodium: 12.1mg 1 %
calories from fat: 3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved