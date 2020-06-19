Southeast Asian Chicken Curry

My version of chicken curry, inspired by Malaysian and Indian curries. I decided to keep this here to save the ingredients for personal purposes, but there's no harm in sharing it to others, so feel free to use.

Recipe by Danyael

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 hrs 30 mins
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Spices:
Sauce:

Directions

  • Mix ground cinnamon, turmeric, garam masala, paprika, ginger, bay leaves, star anise, cardamom, cinnamon stick, lime leaf, and chile pepper together in a bowl.

  • Mix 1/2 of 1 yogurt container with 2 tablespoons of spice mixture and 1 tablespoon fish sauce in a bowl. Make deep cuts into the chicken thighs to allow sauce to penetrate. Coat chicken with yogurt mixture and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 5 hours.

  • Heat oil in a pot over medium-high heat. Stir-fry onion and garlic in the hot pot for 30 seconds; add remaining spice mixture and continue to stir-fry, 30 seconds more. Add chicken to the pan and fry until spices around chicken have darkened, 2 to 4 minutes. Add marinade and bring to a boil over high heat; continue to boil, covered, for 2 minutes.

  • Dissolve bouillon in water and add to the pot. Add remaining yogurt, remaining fish sauce, and sugar. Boil chicken in sauce until nearly cooked through, about 10 minutes.

  • Add tomato sauce; boil until chicken is no longer pink in the centers and sauce has completely thickened, 5 to 10 minutes. Melt butter into mixture and cover. Turn off heat and let dish rest to let chicken absorb sauce, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

You can use ground cumin as a substitute for garam masala, if necessary.

If you do not have some of the ingredients, just omit them and continue cooking. Adjusting the powder ratios is up to you, but note the flavor will change. But yes, you could adjust them to your preferences, especially cumin since it adds a bitterness to curry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
726 calories; protein 71.7g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 40.4g; cholesterol 243mg; sodium 1468.6mg. Full Nutrition
